MATCH RECAP: Seattle gets back in the win column, dominates Portland 6-2 in Cascadia Clash
In a memorable performance in a rivalry stretching back to 1975, Seattle Sounders FC (10-3-6, 36 points) defeated the Portland Timbers (7-9-2, 23 points) on Sunday evening at Providence Park by a final score of 6-2. Fredy Montero and Raúl Ruidíaz each recorded a brace in the 113th all-time meeting between Seattle and Portland. It marked the first match in a stretch of three road games in seven days for Seattle, as the club travels to face FC Dallas on Wednesday, August 18 (5:30 p.m. PT / JOEtv, Prime Video, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM) and the Columbus Crew on Saturday, August 21 (2:30 p.m. PT / FOX, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).www.soundersfc.com
