MATCH RECAP: Seattle gets back in the win column, dominates Portland 6-2 in Cascadia Clash

Seattle went down I-5 to play rival Portland Timbers, and for the first 50 minutes or so it looked like their recent MLS games: choppy play, inconsistent output, some quality moments, but also some shocking defensive lapses. Then midfield changes galvanized the team into the wrecking ball that demolished Tigres, and the Sounders rattled off four straight goals for a dominant 6-2 final tally. This match was somehow very close and at the same time a deliberate massacre. When Portland played well, they got close; when Seattle played well, they scored goals by the handful.