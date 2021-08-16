Cancel
MATCH RECAP: Seattle gets back in the win column, dominates Portland 6-2 in Cascadia Clash

By Sounders FC Communications
soundersfc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a memorable performance in a rivalry stretching back to 1975, Seattle Sounders FC (10-3-6, 36 points) defeated the Portland Timbers (7-9-2, 23 points) on Sunday evening at Providence Park by a final score of 6-2. Fredy Montero and Raúl Ruidíaz each recorded a brace in the 113th all-time meeting between Seattle and Portland. It marked the first match in a stretch of three road games in seven days for Seattle, as the club travels to face FC Dallas on Wednesday, August 18 (5:30 p.m. PT / JOEtv, Prime Video, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM) and the Columbus Crew on Saturday, August 21 (2:30 p.m. PT / FOX, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Related
MLStimbers.com

MATCH RECAP | Portland Timbers 3, Real Salt Lake 2

PORTLAND, Ore. – Goals from Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara and Felipe Mora along with a career-high seven saves from goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic gave the Portland Timbers an important 3-2 win over Real Salt Lake Saturday night at Providence Park. MATCHCENTER: Stats and Boxscore. Match Moments. 10' - PK GOAL (POR)...
MLSsoundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: Sounders FC advances to Leagues Cup Semifinal with Dominant 3-0 win over Tigres

Playing the club’s first-ever match in Leagues Cup, Seattle Sounders FC cemented a memorable victory over leading Mexican side Tigres UANL by a final score of 3-0. Raúl Ruidíaz, Fredy Montero and Nicolás Lodeiro provided the goals, as the Rave Green move onto the seminal round of the competition, where Seattle is set to face the winner of Thursday’s match between Santos Laguna and Orlando City.
MLSStumptown Footy

Portland Timbers get blown out 6-2 at home by Seattle Sounders in rivalry clash

It was a paddlin’ folks. A pretty demoralizing and painful one. In a season that has been defined by blowout losses, the Portland Timbers suffered their latest and likely worst one on Sunday night, at home, at the hands of their hated rivals the Seattle Sounders. Fredy Montero and Raul Ruidiaz both tallied a brace, and Jimmy Medranda and Nico Benezet would each add one themselves for the visitors. An inspiring Sebastian Blanco comeback goal and a momentary George Fovhive equalizer would prove to be a small amelioration for Timbers fans, as Seattle overpowered them by a scoreline of 6-2.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Stefan Cleveland rises to the occasion in first match against Portland Timbers

The Seattle Sounders left Providence Park on Sunday with a historic performance against their longtime bitter rivals, putting six goals past the Portland Timbers in a 6-2 thrashing. While much of the talk will rightfully be about the goals the Sounders scored, what shouldn’t be lost are the ones they kept out.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Ten things you may have missed in our epic win over Portland

The Seattle Sounders left Portland, Ore., on Sunday with an unforgettable 6-2 victory over the Timbers. There was understandably a lot to process, so refresh your memory with 10 main takeaways from the derby win. Side by Side PNW Experience | Our epic doubleheader with the OL Reign is the...
MLSchatsports.com

Seattle Sounders at Portland Timbers: Player ratings

Seattle went down I-5 to play rival Portland Timbers, and for the first 50 minutes or so it looked like their recent MLS games: choppy play, inconsistent output, some quality moments, but also some shocking defensive lapses. Then midfield changes galvanized the team into the wrecking ball that demolished Tigres, and the Sounders rattled off four straight goals for a dominant 6-2 final tally. This match was somehow very close and at the same time a deliberate massacre. When Portland played well, they got close; when Seattle played well, they scored goals by the handful.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Seattle Sounders climb in the Week 19 MLS Power Rankings

The Seattle Sounders are on the rise in the Week 19 MLS Power Rankings. Up until the past couple of weeks, a combination of injuries and absences had hampered the team’s rhythm. The momentum appears to have shifted in recent matches as the team nears full health, with the Rave Green have exploding for nine goals in their last two matches – a 3-0 win over Tigres UANL in Leagues Cup and 6-2 victory over the Portland Timbers.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Costigan: In-depth tactical preview as the Seattle Sounders visit FC Dallas

The Seattle Sounders sent a message to the rest of MLS with their incredible 6-2 win over the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Sunday. Raúl Ruidíaz and Fredy Montero both notched a brace and Jimmy Medranda produced a Goal of the Year candidate to round off a perfect week that also saw the team secure passage to the semifinal of the Leagues Cup.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Seattle Sounders pick up gutsy 1-0 win over FC Dallas to keep strong form rolling

The Seattle Sounders secured three massive points on Wednesday night with a gutsy 1-0 road win over FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday night. Fielding a heavily rotated side, the first half was a relatively cagey affair. Both sides traded possession and struggled to carve out many guilt-edge chances. Goalkeeper Spencer Richey produced a clutch save in the 20th minute on a shot from Jesus Ferreira, while the Sounders produced the best chance of the opening interval when Nicolas Benezet picked out Kelyn Rowe at the back post, but his header went over the bar.
MLSsoundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: Second-half Ruidíaz strike propels Sounders FC in 1-0 road win over FC Dallas

Playing each other for the second time this month, Seattle Sounders FC (11-3-6, 39 points) earned three road points with a 1-0 win over FC Dallas (5-9-6, 21 points) on Wednesday evening at Toyota Stadium. Raúl Ruidíaz scored his league-leading 14th goal of the season as the Rave Green earned their first regular-season win at Dallas since April 12, 2014. Seattle’s win – combined with Sporting Kansas City’s 1-1 draw with Portland this evening – moves Brian Schmetzer’s side back atop the Western Conference standings, one point ahead of SKC.
MLSsounderatheart.com

FC Dallas vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders changed out seven starters and still managed to win their third straight road game, this one 1-0 over FC Dallas on Wednesday. Raúl Ruidíaz came off the bench to score his MLS-leading 14th goal of the season and the Sounders jumped back to the top of the Western Conference lead.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Cristian Roldan named MLS All-Star Game captain

SEATTLE, WASH. – Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan has been named captain of the 2021 MLS All-Star team, following an online vote via Twitter. Roldan is one of a club-record six Sounders FC players selected to the 28-man roster of MLS All-Stars that face the Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday, August 25 at Bank of California Stadium (6:00 p.m. PT / FS1, TUDN, TSN, TVA Sports).
MLSsoundersfc.com

Team Effort: Sounders showcase squad depth and mentality in Dallas win

The ‘Next Man Up’ philosophy earned Sounders FC another three points on the road. The Seattle Sounders left Texas once again with a 1-0 victory by way of a second-half Raúl Ruidíaz goal. The last time this occurred was on July 22, when the Sounders set a league record by starting five teenagers and Ruidíaz tallied a 67th minute 41 yard match-winning golazo.

