Flower Mound, TX

Gentle/Restore Yoga

flower-mound.com
 6 days ago

In this class you will move slowly, breathe deeply, and hold some poses for 3-to-5 mins. This allows your muscles to relax and release. Tools such as dotera oils, singing bowls, visualizations, and calming music to help you relax will be used. This class will leave you feeling calm, centered, and renewed.

www.flower-mound.com

Flower Mound, TX
Lifestyle
City
Flower Mound, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
#Yoga Class#To 5
