Bertelsmann plans IPO of call centre business Majorel -newspaper

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bertelsmann is preparing a billion euro initial public offering (IPO) of its call centre business Majorel on the Euronext in Amsterdam, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources which it did not identify.

The company has not yet set an exact date for the listing, but it could be as early as September or October, the paper said, adding Majorel could be valued at up to 3 billion euros ($3.54 billion).

JP Morgan, Citigroup and BNP Paribas have been mandated, Handelsblatt said.

Majorel was formed in 2019 when Bertelsmann folded its Arvato CRM customer services subsidiary into a 50-50 joint venture with Moroccan partner Saham’s own operation.

Bertelsmann had originally planned to sell the unit in 2018 before opting for a global alliance with Saham instead.

Luxembourg-based Majorel has more than 60,000 staff in 31 countries.

