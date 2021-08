GATLINBURG – The Rutledge Middle School Lady Pioneers participated in the Attack at the Rock Tournament Saturday, August 7. It was held at the Rocky Top Sports Complex in Gatlinburg. The varsity team had four games in the morning and the junior varsity squad had four games in the afternoon. Each game had a 40-minute time limit. At the end of the 40 minutes, the game was over, whether a team had won two sets or not. The four opponents for the varsity were Greeneville, Concord Christian, South Greene and Elizabethton. The four opponents for the JV were Greeneville, Bearden, Lake City, and TEACH Guardian.