Duncan finishes tied for 57th

UPPER LAKE — The third annual Tyler Duncan Memorial Soccer Tournament for varsity boys and girls teams takes place Aug. 18-21 at Upper Lake High School. All five Lake County schools are expected to take part, according to a preliminary tournament schedule released last week. In addition to tournament host Upper Lake and county schools Clear Lake, Kelseyville, Lower Lake and Middletown, Technology (Rohnert Park), McKinleyville and St. Bernard (Eureka) are expected to compete in the girls division while Technology, McKinleyville and Laytonville are expected to compete in the boys division.
Comments / 0