Duncan finishes tied for 57th

By Staff Reports
Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. — Tyler Duncan finished with a 6-over-par 76 to finish in a tie for 57th in the Wyndham Championship. Duncan, a 2008 Columbus North graduate, had a 37 on the front nine and a 39 on the back.

