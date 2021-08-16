Duncan finishes tied for 57th

Today is the last day of the first week of official practice for Iowa high school Fall sports. It’s also the first day of full contact for the Greene County Rams on the football field. Caden Duncan is the head coach and he talks about the practice plan for today. “You’re going to see a lot of tackling drills and things like that, trying to get guys accustomed to wearing full pads. We don’t just line up and smash into each other for two hours.” The coach added some years ago, nearly all teams did that on day one of full contact, but not anymore.