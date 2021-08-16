Giants' Tommy La Stella: Plates two in win
La Stella went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 5-2 win over Colorado. The two-run double gave San Francisco a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning. La Stella has hit safely in five of his last seven games, although he's only started three of those contests. The infielder appears to be set for a strong-side platoon role at second base with Donovan Solano. La Stella owns a .255/.318/.357 slash line with one home run, eight RBI, 10 runs scored and five doubles through 107 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0