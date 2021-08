I am hoping that I may present a differing viewpoint to Mr. Fuller’s letter from last week. I find it curious that the Democrats have suddenly tried to flip some of their narrative to blame Republicans. From calling for defunding the police to seeking tighter gun control, the left has suddenly taken on the approach that they will blame Republicans for the policies they have fought for; and the media is helping them right along. I’m sure this is because they realize the error of their ways, but the proverbial cat is already out of the bag and Americans are not buying it.