Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

7 reasons to have more booze-free days each week

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbeaa_0bSlbV3300
Booze-free days bring multiple benefits (Alamy/PA)

Over the past year and a half, many of us turned to alcohol to get us through the various lockdowns and other challenges the pandemic presented. In fact, figures show that between April 2020 and March this year, 12.6 million extra litres of alcohol were sold – a 24.4% increase on the year before.

Now, with pubs and restaurants reopened, we’re enjoying the freedom to socialise again, which means – you guessed it – more drinking.But as well as being bad for us physically, alcohol can also be damaging to our mental health, increasing anxiety levels and disrupting our sleep patterns.

TODO: define component type factbox

[xdelx]

It’s easy to forget we’re supposed to limit ourselves to 14 units of alcohol per week – equivalent to six pints of beer or 10 small glasses of wine – so here’s why it’s a good idea to aim for at least two booze-free days in a row…

1. It’ll save you lots of cash. Drinking alcohol – whether your tipple of choice is wine, beer or spirits – is far more expensive than the booze-free alternatives. Mineral water, soft drinks and fruit juices are cheaper and usually healthier than the standard alcoholic options.

2. It’ll encourage you to do more with your spare time. Instead of lolling on the sofa watching TV with a glass of red in hand, you could be learning a new skill, going for a walk in nature, or even planting and growing herbs (for your next well-deserved cocktail garnish, perhaps).

3. You can try out the latest non-alcoholic drink alternatives, which – surprisingly – actually taste rather good. Wild Life Botanicals sparkling wine, with just 0.5% alcohol, is a great alternative to champagne or prosecco, while Wilfred’s aperitif can be used to make a sober spritz that will keep Aperol fans happy.

4. You’ll feel and look better. Alcohol can interfere with your sleep patterns, making you feel tired and flat. It’s also a diuretic, so if you don’t drink enough water, it’ll dehydrate you, accelerating the ageing process. So ditching booze is a win-win situation – not only will you wake up feeling fresh, but you’ll also have a dewy, youthful complexion.

5. You might shed a few pounds. Alcohol is packed with sugar – on average, a 125ml glass of wine contains 114 calories – and when you’ve had a few drinks, you’re less likely to make healthy food choices. What’s more, when you’re hungover the next day, the chances are you’ll be craving pizza, rather than grilled chicken and salad.

6. You’re more likely to stick to that post-pandemic health kick. Nothing makes you feel less like exercising than a hangover. With gyms, pools and other sports facilities open again, you can look forward to swinging a racket or kettlebell, rather than slinging back another cocktail.

7. You’ll be reducing your risk of fatal diseases. Drinking alcohol is linked to a whole array of health horrors, from liver disease and breast cancer to heart damage. According to alcohol education charity Drinkaware, the liver needs consecutive alcohol-free days to repair itself, so going booze free for a few days in a row will give it a break from those boozy toxins.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booze#Alcohol Education#Soft Drinks#Gyms#Food Drink#Todo#Aperol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Burger Week Kicks Off Aug 16—and We Have Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten Free Options, Too!

WOOT, WOOT! At long last, it’s time for humankind’s greatest celebration/accomplishment: New Seasons Presents Portland Burger Week! This year, Burger Week is bigger and better than ever: From Monday Aug 16 to Sunday Aug 22, Portlanders will be feasting on 37 delectable, original burgers... and if that wasn’t great enough, each of those burgers can be had for a mere $6! Holy cats... this is looking to be the best Burger Week yet!
NutritionPosted by
Verywell Health

Best Fruits to Eat If You Have Diabetes

You may have heard at some point that you cannot eat fruit if you have diabetes. Perhaps someone even told you that watermelon and bananas are off limits because they are too sweet. Neither of these is entirely true. You can enjoy fruit, you simply need to make smart decisions about which fruits and how much you eat.
Food & Drinksthebeet.com

New Study Links Green Tea and Coffee to Lower Deaths in Diabetics

We know green tea is great for us, but now a new study has found that it can be a lifesaver, especially for diabetics. The study reveals that drinking four or more cups of green tea along with two cups of coffee (or more) can lower the risk of death among diabetics by 63 percent. While that’s a lot of caffeine, the study also found that it wasn’t the caffeine that was the active ingredient that made the results so striking. Rather, the antioxidants in the tea, combined with coffee throughout the day, are what made the difference.
Nutritiongvhealthnews.com

4 Reasons to Eat More Blueberries

When it comes to superfoods—foods that abound with compounds considered especially beneficial to a person’s health—blueberries always make the top 10 list. What gives blueberries this nutritional edge? And why should we eat more of this powerhouse fruit? Let’s take a look at four good reasons. 1. Longevity Promoters. Research...
RestaurantsPosted by
101.5 KNUE

IHOP Hoping Booze Will Lead to More Business

Have you ever thought that the only thing missing from your Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity was a house red or a 16oz Miller Lite or maybe even a Lemon Spritzer? Well, looks like some select iHOPs will give you that option in the near future. CNN reports that IHOP...
Dietsadvancedmixology.com

Does Vodka Affect Keto Diet? The Impact Of Alcohol On Ketosis

Keto is a diet gaining popularity over the past few years, and it's easy to see why. People are using it to improve their health and manage weight loss. However, some wonder whether or not drinking vodka on keto is wise. What is the impact of alcohol on the keto...
Thrillist

Dog foods recalled nationwide: is your brand on this list?

For not the first time this year, dog food is being recalled due to potential contamination that could be a serious risk for your pup. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared the recall notice from Sunshine Mills on July 29. The company's products have "potentially elevated levels of aflatoxin," which is a by-product of the growth of Aspergillus flavus. It can be bad for your pets if consumed in a large quantity, the company says. For dogs, that's a big deal since the dog food in the cupboard is usually their primary source of nutrition.
Posted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink to Reduce Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Inflammation can come about in all kinds of ways—sore muscles, pain and stiffness in your joints, and even chronic inflammation has been linked to different diseases, according to Harvard Health. While eating an anti-inflammatory diet is important for reducing the risk of different chronic diseases—like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and more—there is one drink in particular that can help reduce inflammation right away, and that's tart cherry juice.
gentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
DietsPosted by
Woman's World

Burn Fat, Boost Your Thyroid, and Lower Blood Sugar With This Super Simple Eating Trick

Whether you’re trying to manage your blood sugar levels or lose a bit of weight, carbohydrates are often touted as the ultimate enemy. It’s no secret that carbs can make losing those extra inches around the middle harder, but it’s not as bad as it seems. The good news is, you may not have to forego your favorite foods after all. The key to losing weight, steadying blood sugar, and improving your thyroid health may actually be in carb cycling.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

Weight Loss: One Supplement That Can Reduce Belly Fat

Belly fat is the fat that surrounds the vital organs, deep in the belly. Foods containing fibre, like fruit and vegetables, can help to reduce weight and belly fat, research finds. Supplementation with psyllium, which is full of fibre and available as a supplement, can also reduce belly fat. Adding...
Dietsspring.org.uk

A Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A drink that supports weight loss with healthy nutrients that the body needs. People who drink more milk lose twice as much weight, research finds. As little as two-thirds of a glass of milk could increase weight loss by 10 pounds. Over the six months of the study, milk drinkers...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Covid drug given to Donald Trump approved for use in UK

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said approval of the first treatment designed specifically for Covid-19 in the UK is “fantastic news” and he hopes it can be rolled out for patients on the NHS “as soon as possible”. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the clinical trial data...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Abdominal Obesity

Here is the skinny on abdominal fat: Not all fat is created equal. However, many of us are treating all of our fat the same way and not really understanding why it happens and what we can do about it — and that that answer may differ with different body types and responses.
Animalsgentside.co.uk

Mosquito bite: Here’s how the insects choose their prey

Have you ever noticed that even when you’re in a room full of people, you seem to be the no.1 victim of mosquito bites? As a matter of fact, these bloodthirsty creatures do have a preference on who to snack on and here’s what attracts them the most. Sensitive to...
Posted by
Seacoast Current

NH Restaurateur to Rude Customers: Talk to Me. Then You Can Leave

A rude customer on Wednesday pushed the owner of a longtime Seacoast restaurant to post a sign telling customers to ask for him if they have a problem with the service. It's been a long summer for the service industry which has been found itself short staffed while trying to take advantage of their busiest season. It's also resulted in some customers yelling at staff because of slow service and mistakes which has everyone on edge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy