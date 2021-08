Global aviation fuel market size was valued at $179.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $238.5 billion by 2026. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2026. The market for aviation fuel is highly affected by the increasing number of air passengers worldwide and fluctuations in oil and gas prices. This high growth in the number of international tourists is significantly driven by a relatively strong global economy with expanding middle class population base in emerging economies, new business models, technological advances, and affordable travel costs and visa facilitation.