Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Hills Hit-And-Run Injures 5 Pedestrians, 2 Teens Critically Injured

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
 6 days ago

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) — On Sunday night, a vehicle slammed into five pedestrians in the Hollywood Hills near the 101 Freeway and left the scene.

The collision occurred about 9:05 p.m. outside 7080 W. Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

Scene of an alleged felony hit-and-run that injured 5 pedestrians in the Hollywood Hills Aug. 15, 2021. (CBSLA)

A 19-year-old male man a 16-year-old girl were taken to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in critical condition. Three others had minor injuries.

The driver of the car did not stop to help, Officer T. Noland of the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Bureau said, adding that the investigation will include a search for surveillance video.

LAPD said there is not currently a description of the vehicle.

