Letter: Observe nursing home precautions

I am a regular visitor to a nursing home where my dad is a resident. The usual requirements are in place in order to visit a resident. Wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, maintain a space between yourself and others. Not required to be vaccinated, but the question is asked. The woman in front of me had a mask but pulled down under her chin, was not vaccinated, declined using the hand sanitizer, and came back to the check-in desk up close to me after she had passed through.