Football is back and so is everything good that comes with it. The Premier League kicks off in a couple of days, which means Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is soon to be the hot topic on everyone’s lips. FPL is a popular global game played by millions of people right across the world. At the end of the piece will be the league code for The Pride of London‘s Fantasy League. Before we get into that though, here are some Chelsea players for you to consider when creating your fantasy team: