• Coinbase tries to create a partnership with instant payments like Apple Pay and Google Play. • Coinbase customers can transfer up to $100,000 each day in RTP payments. The largest crypto platform in the United States, Coinbase, announced an update to its interface by accepting new payment methods. This time Coinbase focuses on the accounts linked to Apple Pay of users who are attracted to crypto. Now Apple customers can buy cryptocurrencies using the debit card they have added to the platform.