Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Afghanistan is lost before we can leave

Journal
 6 days ago

America is pulling out of its longest war, the 20-year excursion in Afghanistan. Our enemy, the Taliban regime that we supposedly ousted in 2002 for hosting the Al Qaeda terrorist group, has not waited for us to pull our troops and civilian support people out of the country. They have mounted a comeback, taking over province after province with almost no resistance from the Afghan government forces we have been training and equipping for the past two decades. On Sunday, the Taliban was reported to have taken over the presidential palace, and President Ashraf Ghani had fled into exile.

www.nujournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Afghanistan#Taliban#Al Qaeda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Threatened With Impeachment If He Leaves Americans, Allies in Afghanistan as Blunders May Expose US to Terror Attacks

Experts believe the chaos in Afghanistan might jeopardize Joe Biden's presidency if Republicans try to impeach him over the escalating catastrophe. A succession of critical blunders in the war-torn country is suspected to have sparked a revival of Islamist terror assaults in the United States. Both Democrats and Republicans have...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
Wilmington, DEwitn22.org

Senator Coons on situation in Afghanistan

WILMINGTON, Del. – Today, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, released a video message to Delawareans about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. Message to Delawareans on Situation in Afghanistan – August 19, 2021. With the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, many of you...
POTUSWashington Post

Trump & Co. engineered the pullout from Afghanistan. Now they criticize it.

The Biden administration, as I’ve argued, deserves plenty of blame for its precipitous and ill-planned exit from Afghanistan. Naturally, a sense of decency and consistency has not prevented former president Donald Trump and his minions from adding their voices to the chorus of criticism, even though they themselves designed this exit strategy and lauded it until the last moment. We are now being treated to the contemptible spectacle of people who sent the airplane into a nosedive complaining about the resulting crash.
AfghanistanTelegraph

‘They say we can leave but we can’t even get inside the airport’

When Kubra Behroz woke up she up was full of hope this would be the day she and her family finally escaped the horrors of Kabul. The Afghan soldier, who had been trained in a programme overseen by the American military and fears being killed by the Taliban, had been provided with US visas and sent a WhatsApp message telling her to make a break for Kabul airport.
WorldParagould Daily Press

Aftermath of an Afghanistan debacle

In Afghanistan, the mission failure appears complete. The trillion-dollar project to plant Western democracy in a Muslim nation historically fabled for driving out imperial intruders has crashed and burned after 20 years, and the Taliban are suddenly back in power. After investing scores of billions in training and arming a...
Politicsgwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Hurrah! We’re leaving Afghanistan; we should have done it years ago

AUG. 20, 2021 | It’s beyond me why some in our country are so concerned about what’s happening in Afghanistan. Not only should our country leave Afghanistan as fast as we can, for the real problem is that we should never have sent American troops to that country halfway around the world in the first place. Fighting against the natives there is a zealous guerilla war. There was no way a visitor could “win.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy