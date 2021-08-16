Afghanistan is lost before we can leave

America is pulling out of its longest war, the 20-year excursion in Afghanistan. Our enemy, the Taliban regime that we supposedly ousted in 2002 for hosting the Al Qaeda terrorist group, has not waited for us to pull our troops and civilian support people out of the country. They have mounted a comeback, taking over province after province with almost no resistance from the Afghan government forces we have been training and equipping for the past two decades. On Sunday, the Taliban was reported to have taken over the presidential palace, and President Ashraf Ghani had fled into exile.