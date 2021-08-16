Musings on kindness

Last week as I sat watching my three young daughters chase fireflies, my college best friend was working an emergency room shift she wasn’t scheduled for. She should have been home with her own daughters two hours prior, but instead she was on an endless hold with any area hospital that would talk to her, trying to find a bed for yet another COVID patient because theirs were all full. She called me in tears later that night because the PTSD she had finally gotten a foothold on since last winter had come screaming back as the Delta variant spread across Minnesota. The only difference between this time and last was that instead of the community bringing lunch, and paper hearts, and celebrating them as heroes, there was deafening silence, even vitriol toward her and her colleagues. I wish I could have hugged her through her panicked sobs. She’s the last person on earth who deserves to carry such a heavy burden.