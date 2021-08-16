Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Ulm, MN

Musings on kindness

Journal
 6 days ago

Last week as I sat watching my three young daughters chase fireflies, my college best friend was working an emergency room shift she wasn’t scheduled for. She should have been home with her own daughters two hours prior, but instead she was on an endless hold with any area hospital that would talk to her, trying to find a bed for yet another COVID patient because theirs were all full. She called me in tears later that night because the PTSD she had finally gotten a foothold on since last winter had come screaming back as the Delta variant spread across Minnesota. The only difference between this time and last was that instead of the community bringing lunch, and paper hearts, and celebrating them as heroes, there was deafening silence, even vitriol toward her and her colleagues. I wish I could have hugged her through her panicked sobs. She’s the last person on earth who deserves to carry such a heavy burden.

www.nujournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Ulm, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
New Ulm, MN
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ptsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Country
Vietnam
Related
Tehachapi, CAtheloopnewspaper.com

Kind gestures

First and foremost I want to offer a big thank you to ... well, I don't really actually know whom to thank. Last week I had a late lunch at Village Grill before going back to my store to get ready for First Friday – a little break in a very full and long day. I was alone with a good book and I took my time, enjoying reading and eating a delicious hot beef sandwich. When it came time to go I waited for the waitress to bring me my bill.
ReligionAthens News Courier

CRUMBS OF CANDOR: On being kind

Editor’s note: The following commentary is focused on faith. Guest writers featured in The News Courier are expressing their personal observations and opinions. The comments are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The News Courier and its staff. Just be kind. Remember...
Advocacymidfloridanewspapers.com

More acts of kindness

Way back in January, I wrote a column called “Acts of Kindness.” In it I told a story of two people who demonstrated kindness that impressed me. It would be nice if we had become kinder since that column. That we were more considerate of each other and weren’t engaged in being ugly to those we didn’t agree with.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

Patient and kind

As a kid, my mom used to sing a Mandarin song to help me fall asleep, which begins: “爱是恒久忍耐，又有恩慈.” This translates to “Love is patient, love is kind” (1 Corinthians 13:4). My mom often reminds me how even if I was kicking and screaming in the car or insisting that...
Cumberland, RIValley Breeze

Thankful for kind neighbors

Many thanks to my Cumberland neighbor from Newell Drive (you know who you are!) for pointing me in the right direction to purchase a medical supply that I needed. The name of the place is Robert J. Allen Medical Distribution Center at 116 Long St. in Warwick, 401-451-0184. This place is wonderful, first-come, first-served, they would not take a donation, send instead to the Warwick Masons. They had wheelchairs, crutches, walkers, even an electric hospital bed! All they ask for is that you return the equipment when no longer needed.
Yogatillamookcountypioneer.net

PEACE OUT LOUD: Happiness

EDITOR’S NOTE: She has done it again – laid bare all the thoughts that many of us have been experiencing for much longer than the 18 months of the pandemic. Anxiety and depression are real and always being happy is an illusion. As Romy commented to me when I asked to share this thoughtful piece, “I’m making myself the guinea pig for these community conversations.” That we really need to have … See below for phone numbers and resources of help; and there is hope. And happiness …
Gloucester County, VAgazettejournal.net

Act of Kindness Ministry

Nicole Watson, at left, Case Manager at the Salvation Army Gloucester Service Center, receives 30 backpacks from Minister Natalie Cook of Act of Kindness Ministry of Church of the Living Word. Watson was thankful to receive the gift, knowing that the church prayed over the backpacks and the children that will be receiving them, a release said.
Doylestown, PAgoodmenproject.com

Musings From My Hospital Bed

I’m writing this article as I watch the sunrise over Doylestown, PA from room 2130 of Doylestown Hospital. A nasal cannula pumps oxygen into my body, leads, and wires for a heart monitor in the pocket, an IV port in my right arm, a gorgeous hospital gown wrapped around, with tan booties on my feet, to complete the ensemble.
Orange, TXOrange Leader

VIDEO: FAITH: Looking at the power of our mind, thinking, and attitude

‘Always be full of joy in the Lord. I say it again—rejoice! Let everyone see that you are considerate in all you do. Remember, the Lord is coming soon. Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Kind Humans Exist

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Hey, Suzie. Thanks for checking on me after I took a spill on my Vespa. I’m alright! And so are you. 🌈⭐️. If you enjoy articles like this, please...
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

17 Signs Your Partner Is Emotionally Attached to You

Many people in the world can date, but very few will become emotionally attached to you. Some say that such an attachment like this can only come from your soul mate, but other folks would argue that you can have such a connection with someone other than a romantic partner.
Relationship Advicemomjunction.com

8 Common Signs Of A Lying Spouse And How To Deal With It

You think you are in a happy marriage until slowly you start to notice your spouse whispering on the phone. They assure you that they were at work last night, but when you see them tagged in Facebook’s “last night” party image, you know they are not completely honest with you.
LifestyleThought Catalog

The Reminder Each Zodiac Needs About Love And Relationships

Your heart is more resilient than you think. It might hurt now, but it will heal. You shouldn’t walk away at the first sign of trouble. But you shouldn’t stay if you’re the only one trying to fix problems, either. Gemini. Love doesn’t get easier as you get older. You...
HomelessHipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter Turns To GoFundMe: ‘I Know My Dad Is A Busy Man'

Dr. Dre’s estranged daughter, LaTanya Young, has been staying in the public spotlight in recent months thanks to her candid interviews about her famous father. Young says the Beats By Dre mogul — who’s worth an estimated $800 million — cut her off financially in January and she’s been living out of her car and working for DoorDash, unable to reach Dre directly.
Relationshipswbrc.com

Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family is mourning after a mother and her daughter died of COVID-19 just one day apart. KSLA reported that Lacresanna Williams, 21, tested positive for the virus during a routine pregnancy appointment. “The next day, we got a call saying she had to have...
CelebritiesRideApart

Miguel Oliveira And His Step-Sister Are Married And Having a Baby

MotoGP star, Miguel Oliveira and his step-sister turned wife, Andreia Pimenta, are married and are expecting their first child soon. The Redbull KTM GP rider announced in a string of posts dating back from July 26, until August 13, 2021, that he’s finally married and expecting kids very soon. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy