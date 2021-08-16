5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $429,000

Beautiful 2 story home in the China Spring School District. 4 or 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. 5th bedroom could be used for office or library. Open floor plan with large family room in main area. Huge Master Bedroom upstairs with his and her vanities in the Master bathroom and large walk-in closet. Additional game room or family room upstairs. Composition shingle roof is only 4 years old. The home has 2 central heat & air units and one of the units was replaced approximately 2 years ago. Home has a sprinkler system and Security System. Large 3 car garage with room for hobby or work shop area.