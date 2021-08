By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was injured in a crash along Route 50 on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened in South Fayette Township near Mitchell Street late Sunday afternoon.

Police say a 20-year-old man was ejected from a vehicle after it rolled over.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

There is no word on his condition.

Traffic was restricted for several hours.