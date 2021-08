German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday gave her would-be successor Armin Laschet a ringing endorsement, in a bid to shore up his ailing election campaign which has triggered fears their party could crash out of government. Merkel's conservative CDU-CSU alliance has led Germany in four coalitions since 2005 when she took office, but the country's future new government has been thrown open as her departure from the political stage nears. The 67-year-old veteran will step down after September 26 elections and has so far refrained from commenting about who she prefered to take over from her. But at a key election campaign rally on Saturday, she voiced strong backing for Laschet.