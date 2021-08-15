Adam Erne, Red Wings agree on new two-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Sebastian Cossa to a three-year entry-level contract. Cossa, 18, was drafted by the Red Wings in last month's 2021 NHL Entry Draft, as Detroit packaged a trio of draft picks (23rd, 48th and 138th overall) to acquire the 15th overall pick from the Dallas Stars to select the netminder. Cossa posted a dominant Western Hockey League season with the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2020-21, leading the league in both goals-against average (1.57) and save percentage (0.941), while tying for the league lead in shutouts (4) and ranking second in wins (17) among his 17-1-1 record. Cossa's season ranks among the best in WHL history, posting the third-lowest goals-against average and third-best save percentage in the history of the league. As a WHL rookie in 2019-20, Cossa posted a 21-6-3 record, 2.23 goals-against average, 0.921 save percentage and four shutouts.