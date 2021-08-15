Cancel
NHL

Adam Erne, Red Wings agree on new two-year contract

By The Detroit News
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — Adam Erne had a career-best season, and Sunday he was rewarded for it. Erne, a restricted free agent, agreed to a two-year contact worth $4.2 million ($2.1 million salary cap hit) with the Red Wings. By agreeing to the contract, the two sides avoided salary arbitration later this...

