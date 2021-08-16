Participants, volunteers drive Laurel Run success

On behalf of everyone at The Resource Center and Filling the Gap, Inc., we want to thank those who made our 25th annual Laurel Memorial Run & Walk a success. Last year we dealt with a pandemic that disrupted not only the Laurel Run/Walk but almost every other event. This year we faced a more traditional challenge – rain, and plenty of it. Downpours soaked the last set of runners at Friday’s relay run, and torrential rains that swept over roads and flooded homes made it look for a while that we might have to cancel the Saturday events in Silver Creek. But the rains stopped before our walking and running events, and we were able to hold them as scheduled.