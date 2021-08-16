Census trends

The front-page article, "Why were so many Census questions left unanswered," (Aug. 9), is ridiculous. Can the "experts" not figure that out? Anyone with an IQ higher than a brick knows why: those questions have nothing to do with the census as defined by Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution. The census, per the Constitution, enumerates only numbers of people, in order to allocate congressional representation and taxes. That does not include information on sex, race, Hispanic origin, family relationships, age, or any other demographic.