Census trends

By Et Cetera
Sentinel
 6 days ago

It took a long time to produce it, but the U.S. Census Bureau has released demographic data and statistics that tell us a lot about what’s happening in America. Primarily, the Census data will be used to set congressional district and legislative boundaries across the country. Redistricting legislation will be argued, appealed and in many cases decided by judicial orders. That is most likely what will happen in Minnesota, where Democrats control the House and Republicans control the Senate.

