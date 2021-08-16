Public record — Wexford County 28th Circuit Court

CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Aug. 6 and Aug. 9:. • Vincent Keith Greco II, 29, of Lake City, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. He also was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine in a different file. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. Greco II finally was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to delivery of cocaine less than 50 grams. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.