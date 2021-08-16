Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Consider early pregnancy checking beef cattle during drought

farmforum.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a drought year, livestock management decisions become more difficult when feed resources are limited. “Many North Dakota producers already have culled old cows, cows that lost their calves and even cow-calf pairs, yet further reductions in stocking rates may be necessary,” says Janna Block, livestock systems specialist based at North Dakota State University’s Hettinger Research Extension Center. “Early pregnancy testing is one way to identify and cull unprofitable open cows or cows that conceived late in the breeding season.”

www.farmforum.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Cattle#Drought#Pregnancy Tests#Ndsu Extension#Cycts#Blood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven; 3.00 lower to 1.00 higher as most of the higher trend would be associated in the North Central region. Extreme heat across the Plains was the case until Thursday, making it difficult to dangerous for cattle transport. A few auctions cancelled in the Southern Plains and others had much smaller volume that typical, even for the slower summer marketing time.
Animalsfarmforum.net

Several factors affect horse pasture stocking rates

AMES, Iowa – Due to warmer and drier weather this summer, it is even more critical to understand pasture quality and how to use that pasture to support healthy horses. Several factors can determine how many horses one can keep on pasture, according to Peggy Auwerda, associate professor in animal science and extension equine specialist at Iowa State University. They include forage species, season of the year, environmental moisture, fertilization and length of time horses have access to the pasture.
Agriculturetsln.com

Early weaning: nutrition, vaccination

Drought conditions across the Midwest have some producers looking at an early weaning plan for calves. Taking into consideration forage quality and quantity and developing an early weaning nutrition and vaccination program, could work for some producers in drought stricken areas, according to Dr. Rick Rasby, Professor of Animal Science, at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
Energy Industrythetrumantribune.com

Protect Private Well During Drought

This story was contributed by the University of Minnesota Extension. Around 75% of Minnesotans use groundwater as a drinking water source and almost all water used for agricultural irrigation comes from groundwater. During drought, it is even more important to be conscious of water use and maintenance of a well and equipment.
Iowa Statefarmforum.net

Most commonly used cover crops in Iowa

Now is the time to make plans for cover crop planting if you have not already done so. There are several cover crop species that are often talked about; however, cereal rye, oats and radish are the most commonly used cover crops in the state. Hairy vetch, red clover, cowpea, rapeseed, winter wheat, triticale and annual ryegrass all get mentions.
Agriculturefarmforum.net

What to consider when overseeding cover crops

In the last decade, cover crops have grown in both interest and acres, yet there is still room for more adoption across Iowa and the region. It is obvious that cover crops require more management, and that there will undoubtedly be challenges. In just a few weeks, the cycle for cover crop establishment, growth and termination will begin.
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Drought-stressed canola possible forage for livestock

Drought stress has resulted in poor canola stands that are unable to be harvested in North Dakota. Poor canola stands may provide an alternate forage option for drought-stricken livestock producers. “Livestock producers facing forage shortages may be able to feed their cows canola, provided they take certain precautions,” says Miranda...
Agriculturediscoverestevan.com

Beef Cattle Webinar Series Announced

Whether you've been feeding cattle for a few years or many, feeding cattle in a drought is challenging. Saskatchewan's Ministry of Agriculture's team of livestock and feed extension specialists have put together a webinar series to assist livestock producers in developing their winter feeding plan. All webinars occur at 12...
AgricultureCedar Valley Daily Times

Utilizing CRP Forages in Beef Cattle Diets

AMES — Several counties in Iowa have been released for emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres. While utilizing this additional forage resource provides producers with opportunities, there are challenges and considerations to think through when deciding how to best utilize the forage. Forage Quality. At best,...
AgricultureSidney Herald

Consider alternatives for harvesting drought-stressed corn as forage

Drought conditions across the Northwest have created major issues for livestock and crop producers. Many are facing poor grazing conditions, reduced hay production, limited stored forages and anticipated poor grain yields. Producers have begun harvesting corn for forage instead of grain. Drought-stressed corn will vary in forage quality based on...
Agriculturefarmforum.net

NDSU Extension hires new beef cattle specialist

Zachary Carlson has joined North Dakota State University Extension as the beef cattle specialist. He will devote 70% of his time to extension and 30% to research. His extension responsibilities include statewide programing that will offer improvements to existing production practices, as well as alternative practices and concepts. He also will be involved in training extension personnel so they can have an impact in their community.
Agriculturetsln.com

Cattle maintenance in a drought takes ingenuity, perseverance and caution

Stockmen throughout much of the West are dealing a “grand slam” of tough events—severe drought, grasshoppers, fire and extreme heat. Trying to keep cattle healthy and well fed when there isn’t much hay or grass around, as well as keeping your business afloat, has called for hard decisions and creativity. The Montana Farm Bureau Federation has put together a resource page on their website where producers can find links for help. This includes everything from the Montana Department of Agriculture’s Hay Hotline to the Managing Drought Risks on the Ranch Guide through MSU Extension. Visit http://www.mfbf.org for drought resources.
Iowa Statefarmforum.net

Tips for extending pastures during drought

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Most of northwest Iowa is under moderate or severe drought that is beginning to take a toll on pasture carrying capacity, according to Beth Doran, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. She reminds producers that changes in management can help extend pasture forage, and offers several suggestions.
Mandan, NDkxnet.com

Drought affecting the cattle market: good or bad?

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, all of North Dakota is experiencing drought, with the heart of the state falling under the D4 drought category — the worst you can be in. With North Dakota starved for water, this is having negative impacts on a number of industries. Around 100,000...
AgricultureQuad-Cities Times

Issue no. 23: Grass-finished beef with regenerative cattle ranchers

Feast and Field heads to the Wild West to go on the range with regenerative cattle ranch Oxbow Cattle Company in Montana. With a mission to not only maintain over 350 grass-finished cows, the ranchers frequently talk of rebuilding soil’s organic matter and restoring degraded biodiversity — all practices implemented on the ranch.
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Evaluate beef cattle supplement options during drought

Livestock producers across North Dakota are facing forage quality and quantity issues this grazing season because of the continuing drought. Some producers already have reduced their forage needs by culling or relocating cattle. Other options include feeding cattle in a drylot or trying to find a supplemental feed to offset nutrient deficiencies in the forage or replace a portion of forage intake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy