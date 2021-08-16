Consider early pregnancy checking beef cattle during drought

Stockmen throughout much of the West are dealing a “grand slam” of tough events—severe drought, grasshoppers, fire and extreme heat. Trying to keep cattle healthy and well fed when there isn’t much hay or grass around, as well as keeping your business afloat, has called for hard decisions and creativity. The Montana Farm Bureau Federation has put together a resource page on their website where producers can find links for help. This includes everything from the Montana Department of Agriculture’s Hay Hotline to the Managing Drought Risks on the Ranch Guide through MSU Extension. Visit http://www.mfbf.org for drought resources.