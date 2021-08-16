Consider early pregnancy checking beef cattle during drought
In a drought year, livestock management decisions become more difficult when feed resources are limited. “Many North Dakota producers already have culled old cows, cows that lost their calves and even cow-calf pairs, yet further reductions in stocking rates may be necessary,” says Janna Block, livestock systems specialist based at North Dakota State University’s Hettinger Research Extension Center. “Early pregnancy testing is one way to identify and cull unprofitable open cows or cows that conceived late in the breeding season.”www.farmforum.net
Comments / 0