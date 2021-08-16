An antidote for shyness

You know, I think I have been shy most of my life. As a young child, it was not easy for me to interact with older folks. In fact, it was not really easy to interact with strangers, even those of my own age. Perhaps, it had something to do with the fact that I was farm boy in rural country- side and opportunities to relate with “new comers” were few. In fact, experiences with a broad range of social activities were few, other than with family and neighboring youngsters. And thus, in my small world, interactions with neighboring folks was a comfortable setting during the days of my early youth. And so, life moved on.