CAPS offers students a twist on traditional summer camp

CADILLAC — Summer camp is about as Americana as you can get, but Cadillac Area Public Schools is adding a different twist to it. This week elementary students are taking part in a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program at Franklin Elementary. The program is known as Camp Invention and the camp is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Camp Invention is designed to challenge children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems.