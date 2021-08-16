James ‘Jim’ G. Lasley
REDWOOD FALLS — James “Jim” George Lasley, age 81, of Redwood Falls, Minn., passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Carris Health – Redwood Hospital in Redwood Falls. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Redwood Valley Funeral Home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.www.fairmontsentinel.com
