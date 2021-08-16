Cancel
Wexford County, MI

Today in history: Sale of milk at three halted due to typhoid concerns

By Chris Lamphere cadillac news
Cadillac News
 6 days ago

Sale of milk from the premises of A. Vanderjagt, Bert Vanderjagt and Peter Vanderjagt, was prohibited until further notice by the city health department at a late hour this afternoon upon the advice of W.C. Hirn, assistant state sanitary engineer, who has spent several days here investigating the source of the second outbreak of typhoid fever. In spite of the number of indications which seemingly point to the Vanderjagt milk supplies as the cause of the second crop of typhoid cases, Mr. Hirn recommended the discontinuance of the sale of the milk because of general insanitary and unsatisfactory conditions on the premises rather than on account of direct proof of infection, he stated. Of the 22 cases of typhoid investigated all but three have used milk traceable to the Vanderjagt supply, according to the verbal report made by Mr. Hirn. Practically all of the cases of typhoid which have developed in Cadillac during the entire epidemic, he said, have taken milk from one of two dealers who in turn have gotten part of their milk supplies from the Vanderjagt farms. Specimens for laboratory diagnoses were secured and sent to Lansing today. Reports will probably be received, it is said, by the end of the week. During this period, it is pointed out, these producers will have time to clean up their premises in order that the ban on their milk may be lifted immediately if it becomes known their supplies are free from infection. Two new cases of typhoid fever were reported to the city health department this morning, bringing the total number of cases of the second outbreak up to 24.

www.cadillacnews.com

