The University of Missouri’s proposed restructuring of their agricultural experiment stations will result in four locations shifting from the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources to MU Extension. CAFNR Dean Doctor Christopher Daubert says the new designations will result in the Graves-Chapple and Hundley-Whaley centers in Northwest Missouri, as well as the Jefferson Farm and Garden outside Columbia and Wurdack Research Center in Cook Station, to become Extension education centers.