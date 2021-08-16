NDSU Extension hires new beef cattle specialist

Another 4-H Achievement Days wrapped up on Aug. 8. It amazes me every year how much we prepare for a week and poof it’s gone. The ribbons, the animals, the baked good and photography gone just as quickly as it was judged and displayed for fair-goers to see. I’m fortunate, my 4-H Achievement Day judging starts in June with the McLean County Fair and wraps up at the Grant County Fair this week. The pride our 4-H members have when sharing their projects and what they have learned can’t help but make you smile.