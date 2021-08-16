NDSU Extension hires new beef cattle specialist
Zachary Carlson has joined North Dakota State University Extension as the beef cattle specialist. He will devote 70% of his time to extension and 30% to research. His extension responsibilities include statewide programing that will offer improvements to existing production practices, as well as alternative practices and concepts. He also will be involved in training extension personnel so they can have an impact in their community.www.farmforum.net
