As Afghanistan falls to Taliban, Jen Psaki goes on vacation

The US and German embassies in Afghanistan have advised their citizens not to travel to Kabul airport unless individually told to amid concerns that groups such as Isis and al-Qaeda could launch attacks.There have also been reports that the Taliban had been kidnapping foreigners, which the group has denied.The Taliban said it has been questioning some before allowing them to leave Afghanistan, an official said on Saturday.The official, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, said: “We are questioning some of them before they exit the country ... Our fighters will continue to demonstrate restraint.”The group has...