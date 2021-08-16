As Afghanistan falls to Taliban, Jen Psaki goes on vacation
The capital city of Afghanistan has fallen to the Taliban, and the White House press secretary is out on vacation. Taliban forces stormed Kabul Sunday, announcing they will soon declare "the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” from the abandoned palace of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country. The American flag at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, which was hastily evacuated this weekend, was taken down by a staffer as Islamic militants invaded the capital city.www.washingtonexaminer.com
