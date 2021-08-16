Cancel
POTUS

As Afghanistan falls to Taliban, Jen Psaki goes on vacation

By Becket Adams
Washington Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe capital city of Afghanistan has fallen to the Taliban, and the White House press secretary is out on vacation. Taliban forces stormed Kabul Sunday, announcing they will soon declare "the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” from the abandoned palace of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country. The American flag at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, which was hastily evacuated this weekend, was taken down by a staffer as Islamic militants invaded the capital city.

Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Threatened With Impeachment If He Leaves Americans, Allies in Afghanistan as Blunders May Expose US to Terror Attacks

Experts believe the chaos in Afghanistan might jeopardize Joe Biden's presidency if Republicans try to impeach him over the escalating catastrophe. A succession of critical blunders in the war-torn country is suspected to have sparked a revival of Islamist terror assaults in the United States. Both Democrats and Republicans have...
U.S. Politicstennesseestar.com

Commentary: Biden Says ‘No One’s Being Killed,’ Ignores More Than 12,000 Dead in Afghanistan

“[N]o one’s being killed right now, God forgive me if I’m wrong about that, but no one’s being killed right now.”. That was President Joe Biden’s Aug. 18 description of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, where the U.S.-backed government there has been toppled by the Taliban in an offensive that began in early May.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Taliban fighters dressed as US troops to mock America in propaganda videos

After a humiliating swift takeover of Afghanistan amid President Biden’s botched troop withdrawal, Taliban leaders and fighters are now rubbing it in America’s face — showing off their new uniforms and gear taken from US special forces stockpiles provided to the Afghan army. Khalil Haqqani, a designated global terrorist subject...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
AfghanistanPosted by
The Independent

How the Taliban is funded: Where the militant group gets money and weapons

The swift Taliban military onslaught that saw the militant group take over the whole of Afghanistan in a matter of weeks revealed how wealthy it has become since the ousting of its regime in 2001.In the past two decades, the insurgents have run a state-like economy in the areas they controlled. They relied on various fundraising sources, such as drug trafficking and other criminal activities, extortion and taxes, charitable donations and foreign assistance.“The Taliban operates a classic ‘territory controlling’ financial model; in other words, it earns the bulk of its funds from the people and businesses in areas that...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan news – live: Tony Blair criticises Biden’s withdrawal of troops as ‘dangerous and unnecessary’

The US and German embassies in Afghanistan have advised their citizens not to travel to Kabul airport unless individually told to amid concerns that groups such as Isis and al-Qaeda could launch attacks.There have also been reports that the Taliban had been kidnapping foreigners, which the group has denied.The Taliban said it has been questioning some before allowing them to leave Afghanistan, an official said on Saturday.The official, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, said: “We are questioning some of them before they exit the country ... Our fighters will continue to demonstrate restraint.”The group has...
MilitaryNew York Post

Fleeing Americans beaten by Taliban in Kabul, Pentagon chief tells Congress

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told members of Congress on a conference call Friday that Americans attempting to evacuate Afghanistan have been beaten by the Taliban, directly contradicting President Biden’s assertion that U.S. citizens were not being blocked from the airport, two lawmakers told The Post. Striking a decidedly more concerned...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

Top Taliban unit, donning US military gear, appears to mock famous WWII photo

An elite Taliban unit recreated a photograph in seized U.S. military gear appearing to mock the famous World War II image of the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima . The image was revealed Saturday along with a variety of new Taliban propaganda photos and images posted online this week after the militant group took over Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan , on Sunday. Wearing U.S. military equipment and carrying specialized assault rifles, the Taliban's Badri 313 Battalion raised the Taliban flag into the ground in a similar stance to that of the U.S. service members in the 1945 photograph.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden dodged duty when he left Bagram, and then he dodged the question about it

President Joe Biden in his Friday press conference on Afghanistan again dodged the single most important question, the one most relevant to why the situation there became such a debacle. The perspicacious question, the final one asked in the pathetically abbreviated press conference, came from National Public Radio’s Scott Detrow.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

He promised an "organized resistance" to Taliban rule. Now he wants U.S. help to lead that fight.

While the Taliban's dramatic takeover of Afghanistan was met with little resistance, clear signs of defiance were appearing on Thursday. In an op-ed published in The Washington Post, the son of Afghanistan's most famed anti-Taliban fighter claimed to have the forces to mount an effective resistance, but he called on the United States to supply arms and ammunition to his militia.

