FX weekly outlook

FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS core inflation, rose by 0.3% last month, shy of a forecasted 0.4% increase and well below June’s rise of 0.9%. The core figure is up 4.3% over the last year, a slight deceleration from June’s 4.5%. India's retail inflation eased, back within RBI's tolerance level after staying above the...

#Us Inflation#Us Dollar#Core Inflation#Fx#Indian#Us Fed#Iip
StocksFXStreet.com

SP500 traders should get ready for bumpy trading in coming weeks

Investors are juggling a full plate of uncertainties at the moment, though some would argue that the overall list of concerns hasn’t changed much over the last few weeks. The fundamentals driving market sentiment continue to revolve around the pandemic, inflation, consumer spending/confidence, and the Federal Reserve. If you boil...
BusinessFOXBusiness

‘Flash recession' could hit markets by the fall

Markets are acting like the global economy is headed for a slowdown, according to Bank of America. Unprecedented amounts of fiscal and monetary stimulus have been unleashed into the global economy, yet reopening trades and other trades indicating increased appetite for risk-taking are seeing a W-shaped recovery, indicating momentum is petering out.
Marketsbabypips.com

Weekly Technical Outlook: Potential Breakdowns on GBP/JPY & Silver

Are GBP/JPY and silver in for longer-term declines?. And can the S&P 500 index hit new highs this week?. Here are the levels I’m watching. Better keep your eyes glued to the 150.00 major psychological mark, as a break below this head and shoulders neckline could confirm that a long-term selloff is underway!
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY attempts to recover back to 110.00 as US Treasury yields rebound

USD/JPY print mild gains on the first day of the fresh trading week. US Dollar Index remains near 93.50 amid rising US Treasury yields. The yen struggles amid the rising coronavirus Delta variant and downbeat economic data. USD/JPY remains muted with minor gains on Monday in the initial Asian trading...
Marketsdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Awaiting Economic Data

The bears triumphed last week as the EUR/USD fell to the 1.1664 support level, its lowest in nine months, before closing trading around 1.1700. The new COVID wave will bring negative results to the European economy sectors in particular, which will keep the eur under doownward pressure for a longer period. On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve is preparing to tighten its monetary policy and this week's important symposium in Jackson Hole will clarify the direction of the central banks.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar posts biggest weekly loss since March 2020

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * Touches its weakest level since last December at 1.2948 * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.2% lower * Canadian retail sales rise 4.2% in June from May By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Friday rebounded from an earlier 8-month low against the greenback, helped by strong domestic data and a stock market rally, but the currency was still lower for a fifth day and posted its biggest weekly decline since March last year. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2845 to the greenback, or 77.85 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since last December at 1.2948. For the week, it was down 2.6%. "The CAD was able to claw back most of those overnight losses with the firm reading in the Canadian retail sales report and comments by Fed's Kaplan which helped to shift the negative sentiment in equity markets," said Tony Valente, a senior FX dealer at AscendantFX. It "kind of feels like a blow off top (in USD-CAD), a move that got too far ahead of itself," Valente added. Canadian retail sales surged 4.2% in June from May, led by a strong rebound in demand for clothing and accessories, while July retail sales likely fell 1.7%, data showed. Wall Street capped a tumultuous week with a broad-based rally, while Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, among the central bank's most forceful supporters for starting to reduce support for the economy, said he may need to adjust that view if the Delta variant of the coronavirus slows economic growth materially. Surging Delta variant cases continued to weigh on oil, with investors less bullish about fuel demand. U.S. crude oil futures settled 2.2% lower at $62.32 a barrel, trading at three-month lows. Meanwhile, the United States extended the closure of its land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travel such as tourism through Sept. 21. The Canadian 10-year yield rose 1.8 basis points to 1.146%, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Franklin Paul)
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD consolidates weekly losses, holds above 0.6800 for now

NZD/USD remains on track to post large weekly losses. NZD continues to have a difficult time finding demand. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 93.60 on Friday. The NZD/USD pair extended its slide during the Asian trading hours and touched its weakest level since November at 0.6805....
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Positive EZ macro backdrop should limit euro downside – MUFG

The EUR/USD is trading modestly higher on Friday, but remains under pressure- Analysts at MUFG Bank, point out PMIs next week will provide an update on Euro-zone macro conditions. Key Quotes:. “The short-term positives for the US dollar are compelling when risk is deteriorating and with global growth concerns escalating,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD extends correction, trades below 1.2850

USD/CAD reversed its direction and started to decline during American session. WTI is down more than 2% on the day, limiting USD/CAD's downside. US Dollar Index looks to snap four-day winning streak. After rising to its strongest level since December at 1.2949, the USD/CAD pair reversed its direction during the...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 2-week low as Delta variant tests rates outlook

TORONTO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell for a fourth day on Tuesday, as the spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus contributed to a more uncertain outlook for global economic growth and interest rates. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 119.83 points, or 0.6%,...
VIDEO: Global Oil Outlook - Week 33

VIDEO: Global Oil Outlook - Week 33

LONDON (ICIS)--The Delta variant could rip up plans for the global economic recovery as the US and China have seen a resurgence of the virus that could affect demand for crude in the coming months. The OPEC+ meeting on 1 September is drawing market attention. Oil majors say they can...
Businessinvesting.com

Weekly Outlook: Powell Speech, RBNZ Decision, Fed And RBA Minutes

This week appears very busy in terms of scheduled events on the economic agenda. From Australia, we get the minutes from the latest RBA meeting, and the employment report for July, while in New Zealand, the RBNZ decides on interest rates and it is widely anticipated to push the hike button.
BusinessDailyFx

EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Weekly Close Key as Corrective Risks Brew

Favouring downside, although key reversal raises correction risk. Volatility indicators are at the lows, price action is minimal and with a lack of noteworthy data releases on the economic calendar, subdued trading conditions are likely to persist as we close out the week. That said, EUR/GBP has grabbed my attention with the cross currently testing prior support now resistance at the psychological 0.8500 handle, whereby the weekly close will be keenly watched.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Week Wraps Up, Eyes on US Data

Gold, XAU/USD, University of Michigan Sentiment, IGCS, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:. Gold prices aimed slightly higher, attempting to recover prior flash crash. Softer University of Michigan Sentiment data could offer XAU/USD upside. Retail traders reduced upside gold exposure, IGCS hints prices may rise. Anti-fiat gold prices aimed cautiously higher...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar recovers from 2-week low as oil rallies

* Canadian dollar gains 0.1% against greenback * Loonie touches weakest level in nearly two weeks at 1.2589 * Price of U.S. oil rises 1.2% * Canadian bond yields dip across the curve TORONTO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as a rebound in oil prices offset broader gains for the greenback, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data for clues on the outlook for Federal Reserve policy. The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2566 to the greenback, or 79.58 U.S. cents, with the currency rebounding after it earlier touched its weakest level since July 28 at 1.2589. The loonie has oscillated this week around its 200-day moving average, which is 1.2571. U.S. crude prices were up 1.2% at $67.26 a barrel, recouping some of the losses in the previous session, as rising demand in Europe and the United States outweighed concerns over the spread of COVID-19 cases in Asian countries. The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies as investors looked ahead to the release of U.S. inflation numbers on Wednesday for further indications of when the Fed may start to withdraw its stimulus for the economy. Talk that the U.S. central bank would taper its bond purchases earlier than previously expected has been amped up by last Friday's strong U.S. jobs data. Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the curve, with the 10-year down about half a basis point at 1.248%. Earlier in the day, it touched its highest level since July 16 at 1.268%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Climbs From Three-Week Low as Traders Assess Demand Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher from a three-week low as investors assessed the demand outlook amid the latest Covid-19 resurgence sweeping the globe. Futures in New York climbed toward $67 a barrel after tumbling almost 4% over the past two sessions. The fast-spreading delta variant of the virus has led to rising infections and renewed restrictions in some regions, including in China where domestic air travel has slumped. Despite the flare-up, expectations are that demand will accelerate and tighten the market through year-end.
TrafficMidland Reporter-Telegram

Oil falls to a three-week low as Delta shakes the demand outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Oil slid to a three-week low with new waves of Covid-19 exacerbating demand concerns as investors weighed concerns about a pullback in stimulus. Futures in New York ended the day down by more than 2.6%. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should move to taper asset purchases after another strong month or two of employment gains. At the same time, Chinese air travel dropped the most since early in the pandemic as rising cases of the delta variant spurred fresh restrictions on movement.

Comments / 0

