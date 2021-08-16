Donald Gorske Has Been Eating McDonald's Big Macs Everyday For 50 Years
Guinness World Records has just awarded Donald Gorske of Wisconsin as the record holder for most McDonald’s Big Macs eaten. Surpassing the 30,000 mark with a total of 32,340 Big Macs eaten, Gorske began his journey in 1972 where he tasted his first Big Mac and decided right then and there that he would be eating them for the rest of his life. At his high point, Gorske was consuming up to nine Big Macs a day but has since kept it consistent at just two a day.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0