Growth in the IoT Medical Devices Market is Driven by a Requirement for Cost-Containment Healthcare Treatment | TMR Research Study

The FFR (fractional flow reserve) method is used to calculate the blood pressure differential through stenosis in coronary arteries (blockage). The FFR is used to decide whether or not angioplasty is needed. This procedure is used during the angiography process to assess the amount of oxygen provided to the heart as a result of the blockage (stenosis). The pressure after a stenosis compared to the pressure before the stenosis is known as fractional flow reserve. A sheath and guide-wire are used to insert a catheter into the femoral or radial arteries during coronary catheterization. The wire has a transducer on the tip that monitors blood pressure, temperature, and flow in order to assess the magnitude of the blockage.