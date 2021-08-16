Letter from the Editor: Make every minute of your time here count

When I arrived at Northwestern, I had no idea what I wanted to study. I didn’t start off as a journalism major and, prior to the pandemic, I wasn’t even on The Daily’s editorial board. I walked out of our newsroom on March 5, 2020 for what I didn’t realize would be the last time in 18 months. As I enter my senior year, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on the highs and lows of my college experience. I hope this special edition of The Daily — featuring first-hand tales, sagely advice, explainers on student life and more — eases your nerves as you transition to NU.