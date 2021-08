UPDATE: This story was updated to remove information regarding the Meadow Valley Fire Department. The crew protected Genesee during the Walker Fire, not the Dixie. It’s been one month and eight days since the Dixie Fire broke out July 13 at the base of the Feather River Canyon. Last night, nearly 40 days after this fire started, more people were forced from their homes under a mandatory evacuation order. To say that residents are exhausted would be a gross understatement. Patience is strained. The latest map is shown below and it’s mind boggling to see the bottom of the map where it all began and how it has morphed across the landscape.