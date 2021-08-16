Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM CDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.