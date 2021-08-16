Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 23:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1215 AM MST. * At 1127 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chino Valley, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chino Valley, Prescott, Yavapai Campground, Williamson Valley and Prescott Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
