Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Trevoh Chalobah and the trials of seizing destiny at Chelsea

By Tom Kershaw
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

In the life of a Chelsea academy graduate, nothing is guaranteed except for uncertainty. Yet, there was no explaining that notion to the ball that left Trevoh Chalobah’s boot at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. From 25 yards out, the defender’s shot gathered speed with a statement of unbending will and defiant intent before cannoning past a helpless Vicente Guaita in Crystal Palace’s goal.

It was a fairytale moment underwritten by years of toil and perseverance. Chalobah, who joined Chelsea at just eight years old, had been set to embark on a fourth successive loan spell this summer, another season condemned to the peripheries of a dream, trapped in the churn of the club’s bloated loan system. Instead, with that fierce strike forever burnt into memory, the 22-year-old took centre stage in a reality more spectacular than he might have ever envisaged. His emotional celebrations told of the ecstasy but also the relief. For most of Chelsea’s prospects, moments and matches like these inevitably fade into figments of the imagination. “When I scored, I didn’t know what to do,” he said. “I dropped to my knees. I was crying.”

The goal capped a remarkable week for Chalobah, who played all 120 minutes of Chelsea’s Super Cup victory on Wednesday before this brilliant and much-belated Premier League debut. Few have had to sustain such patience to finally forge a gateway into the first team, and even as Chelsea train their sights on domestic dominance, Chalobah will be a source of hope to those wondering if the bottleneck uncorked by Frank Lampard will run dry under Thomas Tuchel.

That was a point the head coach was quick to deny, with Mason Mount, Andreas Christensen and Reece James all mainstays of this squad on merit, but the departures of standout prospects Lewis Bate and Tino Livramento this summer highlighted how some have become disillusioned. “I truly believe we can have the best from abroad and also young players from the academy. It’s very important to have these young guys in the mix,” he said, before adding that Chalobah’s debut was “not a gift, it’s well deserved”.

But of course, even in triumph, there will always be a caveat at a club whose demands are so instant and unforgiving. Chalobah’s performance warrants him keeping his place when Chelsea face a wounded Arsenal next weekend, but Thiago Silva will soon regain full fitness. Beyond that looms the £68m shadow of Jules Koundé, the Sevilla and France international Chelsea still covet this summer. His arrival would, at least in the short-term, halt Chalobah’s breakthrough and almost certainly ensure he spends another season on loan. After all, even after dragging a dream into fruition, football offers precious few moments to savour the highlights and cruelty can just as readily cut through celebrations.

Chalobah need not look far for evidence of that fact. Another centre-back, Marc Guehi, made his own Premier League debut at Stamford Bridge but was instead lining up against Chelsea after leaving the club this summer. And after three loans spells, Fikayo Tomori’s spectacular introduction under Frank Lampard in 2019, scoring another memorable long-range goal, could not prevent his eventual sale to AC Milan this summer. He will soon be joined in Italy by Tammy Abraham, Chelsea’s first academy graduate to score 10 or more goals in back-to-back seasons since 1983, who is now on the brink of signing for AS Roma.

Their exits hardly represent individual failures or a seismic step backwards, but Tomori and Abraham can at least claim to have had sustained chances to prove their worth at Chelsea. After showing the fortitude to earn his own opportunity, and then taking it with such poise, it would be a shame if Chalobah was denied the chance to live out his “long-held dream”, regardless of whether it is materialised in full. At Chelsea, though, where spending shows little sympathy to sentimentality, nothing is promised.

What can be certain is that Chalobah has greatly enhanced his future, regardless of wherever it will ultimately lie. There may be few assurances in football, but just like the shot that fizzed into Palace’s goal on Saturday, nothing could stop him from at least seizing control over that slice of destiny.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

216K+
Followers
101K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Person
Vicente Guaita
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Tammy Abraham
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea Academy#Destiny#Arsenal#Ac Milan#First Academy#Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Trevoh Chalobah has ‘forced his way into our thinking’, admits Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea’s starting lineup on Wednesday night in the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal featured five players who also started the Champions League final, and five more players who were first-team regulars (or at least part of the squad rotation) last season. The one exception to that was returning loanee and Academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah, playing on the right side of the three-man backline. It was his senior Chelsea debut in fact.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel delighted with Chalobah form

Thomas Tuchel admits Trevoh Chalobah is showing his "value" to Chelsea. The 22-year-old was expected to leave Chelsea on loan. But after impressive performances over preseason, including the Super Cup final win over Villarreal, the tall defender is forcing Tuchel into a tough decision. "Absolutely that's why he played. He...
UEFAchatsports.com

Trevoh Chalobah has 'forced his way into our thinking', reveals Thomas Tuchel after the young defender impressed in Chelsea's Super Cup win over Villarreal

Thomas Tuchel says Trevoh Chalobah has 'forced' his way into Chelsea's first-team squad and that he is 'ready' for the Premier League following his impressive performance against Villarreal on Wednesday. The German manager handed Chalobah his Chelsea debut in Belfast, where the Blues overcame the LaLiga side on penalties in...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'I couldn't believe it': Emotional Chelsea academy product Trevoh Chalobah drops to his knees after scoring a stunner on his long-awaited Premier League debut... and brother Nathaniel, who also rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, is overjoyed

Chelsea sensation Trevoh Chalobah had to be helped off his knees by his celebrating teammates after hammering in a long-range strike on his Premier League bow – and the 22-year-old has admitted it was 'a surreal moment'. Academy product Chalobah made a dream debut in the top flight, playing the...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Trevoh Chalobah set out to impress Thomas Tuchel. Job done; now what?

I’m not sure I can recall a more emotional third goal in a game that was ostensibly already won. A third goal at 2-0 is only supposed to add that extra bit of insurance. But Trevoh Chalobah’s goal yesterday was not your every day insurance goal. It was a goal scored by a True Blue, Chelsea since age 8, on his Premier League debut. His senior debut at Stamford Bridge, age 22. A center back, mind. His second start in four days. In front of a full capacity crowd 18 pandemic months in the making, who encouraged the long-range rocket with a classic bit of “shooooooooot!”.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Pulisic overjoyed for Chelsea teammate Chalobah after debut goal

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic admitted his delight for teammate Trevoh Chalobah after he scored against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The Blues got their league campaign underway with an impressive 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Chalobah, who may be going out on loan before the transfer deadline...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Trevoh Chalobah is now set to STAY at Chelsea with new contract in the pipeline after impressing Thomas Tuchel... but left-back Emerson Palmieri joins Lyon on season-long loan

Chelsea are discussing a new contract for defender Trevoh Chalobah after he impressed boss Thomas Tuchel. The 22-year-old had been touted for a loan move this season but is now set to stay at Stamford Bridge. Chalobah followed a strong pre-season by scoring a spectacular goal in the 3-0 win...

Comments / 0

Community Policy