Miller County, AR

Committee asks Miller County Quorum Court to set tax election to expand the overcrowded county jail | Court must approve a date by September's end to have election in December

Texarkana Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Ark. — Miller County Jail Committee has recommended that the Quorum Court set a sales tax election date in December. During a recent meeting, committee members agreed on the need to expand the county's 285-bed lockup in two phases, Phase One being funded completely by federal money, and Phase Two likely needing voters' help.

