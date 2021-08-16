Committee asks Miller County Quorum Court to set tax election to expand the overcrowded county jail | Court must approve a date by September's end to have election in December
TEXARKANA, Ark. — Miller County Jail Committee has recommended that the Quorum Court set a sales tax election date in December. During a recent meeting, committee members agreed on the need to expand the county's 285-bed lockup in two phases, Phase One being funded completely by federal money, and Phase Two likely needing voters' help.www.texarkanagazette.com
