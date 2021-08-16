Cancel
Game of Thrones stars Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke share photos of reunion

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEAsF_0bSlSyCH00

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke reunited over the weekend to celebrate the birthday of Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff .

Both actors shared happy photographs of their get-together on social media.

On Game of Thrones , Momoa played the role of Khal Drogo, the first love interest of Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen .

“When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi,” the 34-year-old actor wrote on social media, referencing Daenerys’ short-lived romance with the Dothraki warlord.

Momoa commented on Clarke’s post saying: “Love u forever moon of my life.”

He also posted images on his Instagram account with the caption: “MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever.”

He added: “Happy birthday Benioff you handsome generous badass Leo aloha j”

In the show, Daenerys is sold by her brother Viserys and Illyrio Mopatis into a marriage with Khal Drogo. Though she is initially terrified of Drogo, their marriage grows into a happy union.

In 2018, the Last Christmas actor said her goodbyes to Game of Thrones on Instagram after the filming of season eight came to an end.

“Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade,” she wrote. “It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing.”

The last season of Game of Thrones aired in 2019.

The Independent

The Independent

