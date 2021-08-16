Game of Thrones stars Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke share photos of reunion

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke reunited over the weekend to celebrate the birthday of Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff .

Both actors shared happy photographs of their get-together on social media.

On Game of Thrones , Momoa played the role of Khal Drogo, the first love interest of Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen .

“When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi,” the 34-year-old actor wrote on social media, referencing Daenerys’ short-lived romance with the Dothraki warlord.

Momoa commented on Clarke’s post saying: “Love u forever moon of my life.”

He also posted images on his Instagram account with the caption: “MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever.”

He added: “Happy birthday Benioff you handsome generous badass Leo aloha j”

In the show, Daenerys is sold by her brother Viserys and Illyrio Mopatis into a marriage with Khal Drogo. Though she is initially terrified of Drogo, their marriage grows into a happy union.

In 2018, the Last Christmas actor said her goodbyes to Game of Thrones on Instagram after the filming of season eight came to an end.

“Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade,” she wrote. “It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing.”

The last season of Game of Thrones aired in 2019.