Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Paul Pogba: PSG willing to offer Manchester United midfielder huge salary to join on free transfer

By Miguel Delaney
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Paris Saint-Germain are willing to pay Paul Pogba €600,000 a week (£510,000) for the start of the 2022/23 season, as they seek to ensure his signing by outspending rivals.

Many close to the player had expected the French club to come in this summer, presenting Manchester United with a problem, but the arrival of Lionel Messi changed that.

PSG remain keen to sign Pogba, though, especially since they want a core of Parisian locals alongside the global stars.

The 28-year-old is available on a Bosman at the end of this season, and his preference is to leave Old Trafford. Pogba would favour a move to one of Barcelona or Real Madrid, but both have well-publicised financial issues, which is why waiting for a free transfer appeals.

PSG may blow them away there, too, as they can offer Pogba so much more.

The same tactic was used in securing Gini Wijnaldum this summer , with some sources maintaining they offered the Dutch midfielder three times what Barcelona did.

Pogba was central to his current club’s 5-1 win over Leeds United on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, racking up no fewer than four assists.

He has been back at Old Trafford since 2016, having earlier departed United for Juventus in 2012.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

216K+
Followers
101K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Paul Pogba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Psg#Leeds United#Psg#Paris Saint Germain#French#Parisian#Real Madrid#Dutch#The Premier League Season#Old Trafford#Juventus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Paul Pogba hints he’s staying at Manchester United with latest tweet

While rumors continue to fly he may be leaving Manchester United, Paul Pogba seems to have put an end to things on Twitter. It’s been a wild week in terms of soccer news around the globe. First, Romelu Lukaku landed with Chelsea, while Lionel Messi is officially leaving Barcelona in a move that has broken millions of hearts all over Spain. Next up, could Paul Pogba be on the move?
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Paul Pogba is now 'very likely' to STAY at Manchester United this summer after PSG landed Lionel Messi on £1m-a-week deal, with the French giants 'having to sell TEN players' in order to finance move for the midfielder

Paul Pogba is reportedly very likely to stay at Manchester United this summer despite Paris Saint-Germain's interest in signing him, with the side set to sign Lionel Messi. As of Tuesday August 8, Barcelona icon Messi is in Paris to sign his £1million-a-week, two-year deal with the French giants, and will be presented as a PSG player to media on Wednesday.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd midfielder Pogba floored by PSG Messi move

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been left frustrated in his hopes of signing for PSG. Pogba, now inside the final year of his contract at United, was hoping of returning to Paris this summer and had held talks with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, says Le Parisien. But with Al-Khelaifi...
MLSgoal.com

Messi joins PSG on free transfer following emotional Barcelona departure

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has opted to continue his career at Parc des Princes after an illustrious 21-year spell at Camp Nou. Lionel Messi has officially joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer following his departure from Barcelona. Messi has committed to a two-season deal at Parc des Princes...
Premier LeagueRealGM

United Continue To Seek Extension With Paul Pogba

Manchester United are convinced Paul Pogba will remain with the club beyond the transfer deadline and they're working to convince him to extend his contract. Pogba can leave the club on a free transfer next summer. It is now seen privately as "highly unlikely" that any club, including PSG, could...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Transfer rumours: Manchester United reluctant to let Anthony Martial join Inter

The Telegraph says Manchester United have no intention of selling forward Anthony Martial, despite the 25-year-old being linked with a move to Inter Milan. The Italian giants are in the market for a replacement for Chelsea-bound Romelu Lukaku but Martial is believed to be part of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the upcoming season.Manchester City are set to open contract talks with goalkeeper Ederson and midfielder Phil Foden, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the club are looking to lock the duo down long-term in the wake of John Stones committing to a new four-year extension.Price...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Paul Pogba: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer relaxed over France midfielder's future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is relaxed on "media magnet" Paul Pogba's Manchester United future despite the player entering the final year of his contract. Sky Sports News reported in July that Paris Saint-Germain were interested in signing the Frenchman and were continuing to monitor the situation - especially if he does not sign a new contract before the end of this year.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester United end their interest of 3 potential Paul Pogba replacements

Paul Pogba isn’t ready to commit his long-term future to Manchester United, but the club are no longer chasing immediate replacements for the French ace. Earlier this summer Manchester United officials were fervently searching for a midfield replacement for Paul Pogba. Now it’s clear that everyone at Old Trafford is prepared for the French talisman to spend at least one more season with the Premier League giants.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Leeds score: Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba run riot in 5-1 thrashing

Manchester United began their Premier League season in dream fashion, romping to a 5-1 win over Leeds United at a packed Old Trafford. A hat trick for Bruno Fernandes and four assists from the exceptional Paul Pogba made them the stand out performers in a blistering return to action at Old Trafford, where supporters were sent into delirium by the hammering meted out on one of their great rivals by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.
MLSESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Paul Pogba plans free-agent move to Real Madrid

The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here. TOP STORY: Pogba wants Madrid...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Fans could convince Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United insists boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after midfielder starred in win over Leeds with FOUR assists in front of returning supporters at full capacity Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the adulation from Manchester United fans can persuade Paul Pogba to sign a new contract at Old Trafford. Pogba was outstanding in Saturday's 5-1 win over Leeds, making four assists as a jubilant Old Trafford was filled to capacity for the first time in 17 months.
MLSblackchronicle.com

Transfer Talk – Paul Pogba plans free-agent move to Real Madrid

The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here. TOP STORY: Pogba wants Madrid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy