In 1964, the Picturephone was our first glimpse into the future of video communication when AT&T introduced the technology at the World’s Fair in New York. Set up as a futuristic demonstration, it was thought then that video calling would become a vital commercial tool in the coming years, but it wouldn’t become mainstream until Skype came out in 2003. Still, it’s been nearly 20 years and we haven’t seen video calling make much of an impact. That is, until recently.