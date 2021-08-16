Cancel
‘Splitgate’ Developer 1047 Games Wants to Get the ‘Halo’ Meets ‘Portal’ PvP Shooter to Mobile and Nintendo Switch with Cross Play

Cover picture for the articleSplitgate is a free to play PvP shooter that feels like Portal meets Halo. It recently exploded in popularity going from about 11k concurrent players to 200k very quickly following a period where it wasn’t very popular. It is now available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms as of now and it was delayed one day before launch with a rare instance of the community supporting the decision. In a recent Q&A session (1:19:00 onwards) (via NME), developer 1047 Games mentioned that a mobile and Nintendo Switch release is part of the game’s vision. They also want to do mobile cross play but that would take a lot of work. It is good to see both mobile and Nintendo Switch planned. If you haven’t played Splitgate yet, watch the gameplay trailer below for the PC and console release:

