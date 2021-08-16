Did You Fail Treatment, or Did Treatment Fail You?

The inability to complete treatment for addiction or remain sober after treatment can have a damaging impact on the individual seeking recovery. Failure, for whatever reason, in recovery can leave those struggling with addiction with a host of negative emotions and thoughts (also known as "stinking thinking" ): people might think that because they failed drug treatment, they are also incapable of succeeding in other areas of their life. They might also start believing that recovery programs are not a solution to addiction and there's no point in trying other treatment programs. Such thoughts can place an individual fresh from recovery in a precarious position that, in many cases, can lead to relapse and further danger to their physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.