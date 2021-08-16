Cancel
Today in History

Lockhaven Express
 6 days ago

On August 16, 1977, Elvis Presley died at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, at age 42. In 1777, American forces won the Battle of Bennington in what was considered a turning point of the Revolutionary War. In 1812, Detroit fell to British and Native American forces in the War...

ScienceHerald & Review

Herald & Review Almanac for Aug. 20

On August 20, 1968, the Soviet Union and other Warsaw Pact nations began invading Czechoslovakia to crush the “Prague Spring” liberalization drive. In 1862, the New York Tribune published an open letter by editor Horace Greeley calling on President Abraham Lincoln to take more aggressive measures to free the slaves and end the South’s rebellion.
Congress & CourtsGovExec.com

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.
EntertainmentWashington Post

Sean Hannity cuts to commercial

Speaking of segues, Sean Hannity is at it again. If you manage to sleep at night because you say to yourself, “Well, Hannity may say many things on his show that are alarming, but at least he doesn’t use unfolding tragedies to shill for nonsense pillows,” I regret to inform you that those days are over.
Iowa StateEsquire

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Out of the Republican Party's Control

The Iowa State Fair is at full boil. It’s a little light on the political tourists because it’s not the summer before a year ending in 0, 4, 8, 12, or 16. Which is not to say that it is entirely devoid of migrant politicians from other states, or the media they drag around in their wake. On occasion, these are politicians you should keep an eye on because they have national aspirations. On other occasions, these are politicians you should keep an eye on to make sure they don’t get into the poultry barn and start biting the heads off all the chickens. From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Chicago, ILPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Civil rights leader and former Democratic politician Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, the group he founded said in a statement on Saturday. Jackson, 79 and his wife Jacqueline, 77, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, the...
Celebritiesgobankingrates.com

How Rich is Geraldo Rivera?

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera is worth $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. At 78 years old, Rivera’s news and entertainment career spans six decades. WealthyPersons estimated his current salary at $2.5 million. Early TV Journalism Career. Geraldo Rivera first garnered fame and awards reporting on the deaths of...
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

CNN concert disaster forces Anderson Cooper, others to kill air time

CNN spent weeks hyping Saturday’s star-studded "We Love New York: The Homecoming Concert," which it planned to broadcast from New York City’s Central Park. The event was supposed to celebrate the city’s reopening after coronavirus shutdowns. Instead, performances by the night’s biggest names – including Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and...
BaseballTimes-Herald

Mudcat Grant was never sorry

Though it was a room-temperature evening in Cleveland Stadium on Sept. 16, 1960, with a gentle breeze blowing off Lake Erie, Cleveland pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant was hot. Red hot. Angry hot. It was the kind of hot that had forged him growing up north of Tampa, in little, mostly...
Books & Literatureheydaybooks.com

Making Revolution: My Life in the Black Panther Party

Paperback, 5.5 x 8.5, 256 pages. Making Revolution is Don Cox’s revelatory, even incendiary account of his years in the Black Panther Party. He had participated in many peaceful Bay Area civil rights protests but hungered for more militant action. His book tells the story of his work as the party’s field marshal in charge of gunrunning to planning armed attacks—tales which are told for the first time in this remarkable memoir—to his star turn raising money at the Manhattan home of Leonard Bernstein (for which he was famously mocked by Tom Wolfe in Radical Chic and Mau-Mauing the Flak Catchers), to his subsequent flight to Algeria to join Eldridge Cleaver in exile, to his decision to leave the party following his disillusionment with Huey P. Newton’s leadership. Cox would live out the rest of his life in France, where he wrote these unrepentant recollections in the early 1980s, enjoining his daughter to promise him that she would do everything she could to have them published.
Celebritieskwit.org

Rachel Faulkner

Rachel Faulkner is a producer for TED Radio Hour and How I Built This, where she produces, scores and edits episodes. During her time at NPR, Faulkner has enjoyed directing live events, like the How I Built This Summit, and pitching and producing full-length How I Built This episodes such as "The McBride Sisters," which told the story of long-lost sisters, raised on opposite sides of the planet, who discovered each other in adulthood and went on to build one of the biggest Black-owned wine companies in the world. She has also helped create dozens of TED Radio Hour segments, including a long-form interview on navigating grief and hardship, a look at how family income affects childhood brain development, a conversation on loneliness and human connection and an exploration of outer space and gravitational waves.
Public HealthLockhaven Express

Regretting hesitancy

In 1736, a young parent by the name of Benjamin Franklin delayed smallpox inoculation for his four-year-old son, likely at the insistence of his wife. The child contracted the disease and died. Our Founding Father later wrote he had “long regretted bitterly” that he hesitated. Franklin’s older brother was a...
InstagramDaily Gate City

Today in History for August 21st

Highlights of this day in history: Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev fails; Exiled revolutionary Leon Trotsky murdered in Mexico; Nat Turner leads a slave rebellion; U.S. flag gets 50th star; Count Basie and singer Kenny Rogers born. (Aug. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
MLBPosted by
WausauPilot

Today in History: Today is Thursday, Aug. 19, the 231st day of 2021.

On August 19, 1934, a plebiscite in Germany approved the vesting of sole executive power in Adolf Hitler. In 1807, Robert Fulton’s North River Steamboat arrived in Albany, two days after leaving New York. In 1812, the USS Constitution defeated the British frigate HMS Guerriere off Nova Scotia during the...
Instagramiosconews.com

Today in History for August 21st

Highlights of this day in history: Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev fails; Exiled revolutionary Leon Trotsky murdered in Mexico; Nat Turner leads a slave rebellion; U.S. flag gets 50th star; Count Basie and singer Kenny Rogers born. (Aug. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​

