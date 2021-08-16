Today in History

Rachel Faulkner is a producer for TED Radio Hour and How I Built This, where she produces, scores and edits episodes. During her time at NPR, Faulkner has enjoyed directing live events, like the How I Built This Summit, and pitching and producing full-length How I Built This episodes such as "The McBride Sisters," which told the story of long-lost sisters, raised on opposite sides of the planet, who discovered each other in adulthood and went on to build one of the biggest Black-owned wine companies in the world. She has also helped create dozens of TED Radio Hour segments, including a long-form interview on navigating grief and hardship, a look at how family income affects childhood brain development, a conversation on loneliness and human connection and an exploration of outer space and gravitational waves.
