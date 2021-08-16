Your guide to understanding and exploring the nation’s third most-populous city

During Wildcat Welcome, my Peer Adviser told me one of the biggest regrets that Northwestern seniors have is not exploring the city of Chicago more. Between a loaded schedule of classes, extracurriculars and social activities, it may seem hard to budget time to head into the nation’s third most-populous city. However, with some good time management and research, you will find that every trip into Chicago — whether to grab a bite, watch a show or volunteer — will always offer something new to experience and learn.