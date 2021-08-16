Computer chip shortage sees businesses, schools grappling with increased costs, wait times for electronics
For many businesses in the tri-state area, buying a computer has become a much lengthier and expensive process. Kendall Hunt Publishing, headquartered in Dubuque, purchases three or four computers per week for its employees. What previously cost about $600 per model now is costing $800. What used to take a few days to ship now takes up to three to four weeks.www.telegraphherald.com
