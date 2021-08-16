Cancel
Parkersburg, WV

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 6 days ago

UP: To community partnerships such as the one formed between the Children's Listening Place and DuPont Washington Works, which resulted in new toys for the kids and upgraded donation storage. DuPont donated $3,000 to the CLP, and the company's employees collected hundreds of dollars and plenty of snacks for the kids and families. "Our employees are integral parts of our outreach efforts and enjoy being able to make a difference in our community," said Darliss Eichhorn, SAP financial analyst/contract administration for DuPont, and a CLP board member. "DuPont Washington Works employees and the site give annually more than $200,000 through employee donations as part of our United Way Community Fund program and throughout the year to nonprofit organizations in the Mid-Ohio Valley." Thank you, folks, for your commitment to our communities.

