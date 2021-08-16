6 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,499,000

Home is a luxury Beach front contemporary style. It has tile on the ground level, with media room, summer kitchen dining room and a additional living room. The full bar with wine cooler, beer cooler sink bar seating 4 people. It also has a entertainment lounge overlooking the bar. The ground floor has sliders leading to the pool. The pool area has pavers, spa, and a bar with barbeque. The home is perfect for entertaining with all the amenities that you would need for over knight guests. On the roof, there is another entertaining area with fantastic view of the AC skyline, and Ocean. The elevator goes to all floors including the roof deck.