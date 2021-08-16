Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Museum of Art hosts Grand Reopening

By Tracy Lehr
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
Santa Barbara Museum of Art museum reopens with free community day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28qyqe_0bSlNvN300

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

After a $50 million renovation the Santa Barbara Museum of Art opened its doors for a free grand reopening celebration.

AJ Porter is a UCSB student who enjoyed the free community day.

"This is my first time here, and it's just really cool to see all the different art," said Porter.

Visitors saw the transformation that took 6 years.

David Tracy of Santa Barbara said, "It's great that the museum's open again, and looks like it'll withstand earthquakes."

There are new spaces dedicated to contemporary art, new media, and photography.

The improvements safeguard a growing art collection.

The museum is also marking its 80th anniversary this year,

Museum director Larry Feinberg said,"We feel we have secured the museum physically for at least the next 80 years."

Reservations are recommended. For more information visit sbma.net

The post Santa Barbara Museum of Art hosts Grand Reopening appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Contemporary Art#Ucsb#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Santa Barbara, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Bowl reopens with a full lineup after long COVID shut down

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Bowl, a Central Coast iconic concert venue, is reopening with a line up of shows after a long COVID-19 pandemic break. The season opens Saturday with Chelsea Handler, the former late night TV host, author and stand up comedian. With the pandemic rules easing in June, there was The post Santa Barbara Bowl reopens with a full lineup after long COVID shut down appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy